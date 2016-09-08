Speaker Deck

Let There Be Peace On CSS

by Cristiano Rastelli

Published January 25, 2017 in Programming

In the last few months there's been a growing friction between those who see CSS as an untouchable layer in the "separation of concerns" paradigm, and those who have simply ignored this golden rule and found different ways to style the UI, typically applying CSS styles via JavaScript.

This debate is getting more and more intense, fiery and harsh every day, bringing division in a community that used to be immune to this kind of “wars”.

Is there anything practical that we can do, here and now, to stop it?
This talk will be my attempt to bring peace between the two fronts, help these two opposite factions to understand and listen to each other, see the counterpart's points of views, find the good things they have in common, and learn something from that.

## This talk has been presented at London CSS Meetup + Design Exchange Nottingham (DXN). ##

Video of the talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bb_kb6Q2Kdc

Cristiano Rastelli

11 Presentations

Passionate web designer & developer since 15+ year. Father and husband for over 10+ years. Lately, also happy Londoner.

