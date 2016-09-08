Let There Be Peace On CSS

In the last few months there's been a growing friction between those who see CSS as an untouchable layer in the "separation of concerns" paradigm, and those who have simply ignored this golden rule and found different ways to style the UI, typically applying CSS styles via JavaScript.

This debate is getting more and more intense, fiery and harsh every day, bringing division in a community that used to be immune to this kind of “wars”.

Is there anything practical that we can do, here and now, to stop it?

This talk will be my attempt to bring peace between the two fronts, help these two opposite factions to understand and listen to each other, see the counterpart's points of views, find the good things they have in common, and learn something from that.

## This talk has been presented at London CSS Meetup + Design Exchange Nottingham (DXN). ##

Video of the talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bb_kb6Q2Kdc